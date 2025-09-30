Free Cancer Screenings Offered

Free health and cancer screenings will be held over the next couple of weekends.

According to the Tammy Walker Cancer Center screenings will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on two upcoming Saturdays – October 4th and October 11th – at the Cancer Center located at 511 S Santa Fe in Salina.

The free screenings are hosted by the Kansas Masons, Salina Lodge #60, Tammy Walker Cancer Center, the Masonic Cancer Alliance (MCA), and The University of Kansas Cancer Center. This community outreach event is free and open to the public. Insurance is not required. All ages are welcome. APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED. Please call (785-452-4848) or email ([email protected]) Daniel Craig to make an appointment.

Lodge members and staff from the MCA, the outreach network of KU Cancer Center, are teaming up with health professionals from the University of Kansas Medical Center (KUMC) to provide the screenings. Doctors from KUMC will be performing the following screenings:

Prostate cancer screenings

Skin cancer screenings

Colorectal cancer take-home screening kits

Tobacco cessation information

Area Masons work with staff from the MCA and the Kansas Masonic Foundation to coordinate many of the free screening events that often draw several hundred attendees of all ages. According to Brooke Groneman, MCA outreach director, more than 20,000 Kansas residents have attended the screenings since 2003.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, approximately 9,500 Americans are diagnosed with some form of skin cancer every day, and nearly 250 of those are diagnosed with melanoma, the deadliest skin cancer. The Centers for Disease Control reports that cancer is currently the second leading cause of death in Kansas, and the region has higher than average rates of skin cancer compared to other parts of the country. When it comes to the possibility of cancer, it is always better to catch a potential problem in the earliest stage possible. Anyone identified with a possible health concern at one of the free screenings is advised by the screening team to follow up with his/her local physician or provided with information on how to find a healthcare provider.