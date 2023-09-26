Free Cancer Screening Event Planned

A free cancer screening event is planned in Salina.

The Tammy Walker Cancer Center will host a free screening for skin cancer and prostate cancer on Saturday, October 14 from 9 a.m. to noon. Space is limited and appointments are required by calling Daniel Craig, Tammy Walker Cancer Center Cancer Outreach Coordinator, at (785) 452-4848.

According to the organization, skin cancer is the most common type of cancer found in both men and women. People of all ages should have moles and other unusual skin changes evaluated by a professional.

Prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in American men behind lung cancer. The prostate cancer screening is for men ages 55 to 69 and includes a PSA blood test and physical exam. Prior to testing, men will have the opportunity to consult with a urologist to help decide if the screening is appropriate and desirable.

Both skin cancer and prostate cancer can be cured if found early.

The screenings are held in partnership with Salina Masonic Lodge No. 60, Masonic Cancer Alliance and the University of Kansas Cancer Center. The event is open to the public, but registrations

are required.