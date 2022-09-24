Free Cancer Screening Clinic Planned

A free cancer screening vent is planned in Salina.

Tammy Walker Cancer Center in partnership with the Salina Masonic Lodge No. 60, Masonic Cancer Alliance, and The University of Kansas Cancer Center will be holding a free skin cancer and prostate cancer screening on Saturday, October 8th and Saturday, October 22nd from 9:00am to 12:00pm. at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

According to the cancer center, skin cancer is the most common type of cancer found in both men and women. People of all ages should have moles and other unusual skin changes evaluated by a professional.

Prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in American men behind lung cancer. The prostate cancer screening is for men ages 55 to 69 and includes a PSA blood test and physical exam. Prior to testing men will have the opportunity to consult with a urologist to help decide if the screening is appropriate and desirable.

This community outreach event is free and open to the public. Those interested in participating are asked to sign up for an appointment by calling Daniel Craig at 785-452-4848. Masks will be required. Registration is required and these screenings have filled up in past years, so registering early is recommended.