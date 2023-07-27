Free Bus Rides Thursday, Friday

The extreme heat is prompting fees to be waived for some public transportation around the area.

According to OCCK Transportation, because of the current heat wave happening in and around Salina and North Central Kansas, they will offer free fares for all public transit services, including CityGo, 81 Connection, Regional Paratransit, GoAbilene, and GoConcordia, for both Thursday, July 27th and Friday, July 28th.

Continue to follow on Facebook (OCCK Transportation) or check our website at www.salinacitygo.comfor more information.

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.