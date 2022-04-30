Free Bike Share Program Rides

The month of May is National Bike Month, and May 1st is National Ride a Bike Day.

KANcycle, a regional bike sharing program sponsored by OCCK and Blue Cross Blue Shield, is announcing activities and events taking place over the next few weeks.

OCCK says KANcycle is offering the promo code “bike4life” for 31 free rides on KANcycle during the month of May. This promo code is good for all locations in the KANcycle service area.

“No better way of celebrating National Ride a Bike Day and Bike Month than by offering free rides,” said Michelle Griffin, Director of Mobility Management for the region. “KANcycle is a great program for North Central Kansas, and we want more people to take advantage of this service. Rides can be taken for any purpose, including shopping, errands, and even fun.”

Bikes are easy to check out. Riders need to download the Movatic app, find a rack with an available bike, enter the promo code on the payment screen, and start riding. To end the ride, the process is reversed.

KANcycle regional bike sharing provides North Central Kansas, including Salina, Minneapolis, Concordia, Belleville, Mankato, Beloit, Lincoln, and Ellsworth, with convenient, affordable access to bicycles as an easy, fun, healthy and eco-friendly means of transportation and recreation. OCCK, through a collaborative funding partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, brings you KANcycle powered by Movatic.

Movatic manages all aspects of its bike-share programs — from bikes and technology, to maintenance and fleet rebalancing. Riding KANcycle bike share is easy. Bikes can be found via the free Movatic Mobile App — available for iPhone and Android. Each bike has a unique number which riders enter into the app to unlock the bike. After the rider returns the bike to a designated Movatic bike station, the rental ends and the bike is available for the next person to enjoy.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, the state’s largest health insurer, helps to support KANcycle, as they do Bike Share ICT in Wichita.

KANcycle will: