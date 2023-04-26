Free Bike Rides in May

Free use of bicycles across the area will be offered throughout the month of May.

According t0 OCCK Transportation, the month of May is National Bike Month, May 7th is National Ride a Bike Day, May 19th is National Bike to Work Day, and the Big Kansas Road Trip is May 4-7, 2023.

Organizers of the regional KANcycle bike sharing program are planning activities and events taking place over the next few weeks.

KANcycle is offering the promo code “bike2023” for 31 free rides on KANcycle during the month of May. This promo code is good for all locations in the KANcycle service area.

“No better way of celebrating National Ride a Bike Day, National Bike to Work Day, Bike Month, and the Big Kansas Road Trip, than by offering free rides,” said Michelle Griffin, Director of Mobility Management for the region. “KANcycle is a great program for North Central Kansas, and we want more people to take advantage of this service. Rides can be taken for any purpose, including shopping, errands, and even fun.”

The Big Kansas Road Trip, a project of the Kansas Sampler Foundation, is happening May 4-7 in Republic, Jewell, and Smith Counties in North Central Kansas. The event is designed to turn people on to exploring our local communities.

Bikes are easy to check out. Riders need to download the Movatic app, find a rack with an available bike, enter the promo code on the payment screen, and start riding. To end the ride, the process is reversed.

KANcycle regional bike sharing provides North Central Kansas, including Salina, Minneapolis, Concordia, Belleville, Mankato, Beloit, Lincoln, and Ellsworth, with convenient, affordable access to bicycles as an easy, fun, healthy and eco-friendly means of transportation and recreation. OCCK, through a collaborative funding partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, brings you KANcycle powered by Movatic.

Movatic manages all aspects of its bike-share programs — from bikes and technology, to maintenance and fleet rebalancing. Riding KANcycle bike share is easy. Bikes can be found via the free Movatic Mobile App — available for iPhone and Android. Each bike has a unique number which riders enter into the app to unlock the bike. After the rider returns the bike to a designated Movatic bike station, the rental ends and the bike is available for the next person to enjoy.

KANcycle will:

Complement and integrate with North Central Kansas’s comprehensive transportation system Encourage the replacement of short car trips for recreational, social and functional purposes Serve a broad spectrum of transportation users and needs Contribute to North Central Kansas becoming healthier and more green Advance the perception of cycling as a useful mode of transportation Solidify bike sharing as a modality option in Kansas’s transportation landscape Maintain high levels of service, reliability, and safety while placing KANcycles in the right place at the right time.

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.