Free Access Planned For Pedal Pushers

A bicycle sharing program which has people pedaling in eight communities in North Central Kansas including Salina, will let their bikes be used for free next week.

Kansas is celebrating the 5th Annual Mobility Week from November 2 to November 8.

According OCCK Transporation, KANcycle is offering the promo code “MobWeek25” for free rides on KANcycle bicycles during Mobility Week. This promo code is good for the Salina, Lindsborg, and Coffeyville locations in the KANcycle service area.

“We’re excited about partnering with transit agencies across the state for Mobility Week 2025,” said Michelle Coats, Director of Mobility Management for the region. “Bike sharing is a great program for Kansas, and we want more people to take advantage of using bicycles for mobility. Rides can be taken for any purpose, including shopping, errands, and even fun.”

Bikes are easy to check out. Riders need to download the Movatic app, find a rack with an available bike, enter the promo code on the payment screen, and start riding. To end the ride, the process is reversed.

KANcycle regional bike sharing provides Salina, Lindsborg, and Coffeyville, with convenient, affordable access to bicycles as an easy, fun, healthy and eco-friendly means of transportation and recreation. OCCK, through a collaborative funding partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, brings you KANcycle powered by Movatic.

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.

OCCK is committed to providing transportation services to the general public, seniors, and persons with disabilities, through a variety of programs, including a fixed route service in Salina, CityGo, a regional paratransit service that serves fourteen counties, non emergency medical transportation for people with Medicaid, as well as non emergency medical transportation for clients of Salina Regional Health Center, a regional fixed route service, 81 Connection, KANcycle – the regional bike sharing program, GoAbilene public transportation, GoConcordia public transportation, KanConnect, a regional fixed route service, and the newest program, OCCK OnDemand.