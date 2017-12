Police are investigating purchases made with a stolen credit card.

Captain Bill Cox tells KSAL News that sometime between October 24 and November 4, someone obtained access to a company credit card from Zimmerman Machinery located in Bridgeport, Kansas and used it to make multiple purchases at Menards, 805 Virginia in Salina.

Police say eleven unauthorized purchases totaling $6,445 were made on the card.

Police are reviewing video from the location as they continue the investigation.