Salina, KS

Now: 47 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 47 ° | Lo: 24 °

Fraudulent Kansas Department of Labor Website Discovered

Todd PittengerDecember 18, 2020

A fraudulent website designed to look like its affiliated with the Kansas Department of Labor has been discovered.

According to the state,a fraudulent Get Kansas Benefits website has been discovered. The Kansas Department of Labor is working with law enforcement, including the Secret Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. DOL Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Attorney’s office to track fraudsters down. KDOL is also investigating this site.

The only legitimate websites for KDOL are:

Main site: www.dol.ks.gov

Unemployment Benefit Site: www.GetKansasBenefits.gov

PUA Benefit Site: www.PUA.GetKansasBenefits.gov

Kansas, along with every other state, is seeing a spike in Identity Theft related to Unemployment Claims. Nationally, unemployment-related identity theft is costing taxpayers over $26 billion.

If you or somebody you know has been the victim of Identity Theft, please report it at www.ReportFraud.ks.gov.

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

112 New COVID Cases, Hospital Strug...

There are 112 new COVID-19 cases in Saline County, and Salina Regional Health Center is struggling d...

December 18, 2020 Comments

Junction City Woman Wins “Big...

Kansas News

December 18, 2020

Fraudulent Kansas Department of Lab...

Top News

December 18, 2020

Central Kansas Outdoors – 12/19

Sports News

December 18, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Junction City Woman Wins ...
December 18, 2020Comments
Wreaths Across America
December 18, 2020Comments
Vehicle Stolen While Warm...
December 18, 2020Comments
Distribution of Drugs Nea...
December 18, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices