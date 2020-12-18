Fraudulent Kansas Department of Labor Website Discovered

A fraudulent website designed to look like its affiliated with the Kansas Department of Labor has been discovered.

According to the state,a fraudulent Get Kansas Benefits website has been discovered. The Kansas Department of Labor is working with law enforcement, including the Secret Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. DOL Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Attorney’s office to track fraudsters down. KDOL is also investigating this site.

The only legitimate websites for KDOL are:

Main site: www.dol.ks.gov

Unemployment Benefit Site: www.GetKansasBenefits.gov

PUA Benefit Site: www.PUA.GetKansasBenefits.gov

Kansas, along with every other state, is seeing a spike in Identity Theft related to Unemployment Claims. Nationally, unemployment-related identity theft is costing taxpayers over $26 billion.

If you or somebody you know has been the victim of Identity Theft, please report it at www.ReportFraud.ks.gov.