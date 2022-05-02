Salina, KS

Franzen Family Donates $276,500 to KWU

Todd PittengerMay 2, 2022

A family whose connection to Kansas Wesleyan University dates back over six decades has established an endowed scholarship fund.

According to the school, few families have a deeper legacy at Kansas Wesleyan than the Franzens, whose lineage with KWU dates back 60 years. The family moved to extend that legacy at April 23’s scholarship gala, when it made a collective donation of $276,500 to its endowed scholarship fund.

“I’ve gotten to know the Franzen family these past few years, and their devotion to KWU knows no bounds,” said Ken Oliver, vice president of advancement and university operations. “They canceled an overseas trip to come to the scholarship gala and make this donation. Not only that, but they had their family reunion on the KWU campus. KWU is important to them, and they are important to us. We thank them for the generous donation.”

More than 30 Franzen family members from eight different states were in attendance to witness the gift, which was one of the highlights of the gala. Former Kansas Gov. Bill Graves ’76 delivered the evening’s keynote address, and more than $440,000 was raised in support of student scholarships.

 

