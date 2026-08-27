Frank Flock Camera Discussion

Salina Police met with the media Thursday morning to discuss Flock cameras. Police Chief C. J. Wise called the meeting, an open discussion on the topic, which has become a hot button issue across the country.

Flock technology consists of high speed, computer-controlled camera systems that can be mounted to poles, streetlights, or attached to vehicles. The cameras automatically capture license plate numbers that come into public view of the camera. This information can then be used for law enforcement purposes, such as aiding in the investigation of crimes and the detection of wanted or missing persons.

Chief Wise said the cameras are a useful tool for his agency, but he understands the concern citizens have about them, things like privacy concerns and concerns about abuse of the system. While there has been some abuse documented in other areas, there has been none locally in Salina and none alleged. There has not been a single complaint filed.

Captain Kyle Tonniges is the administrator of the local Flock program, which in June was renewed for another three years by the Salina City Commission. The agency has Flock cameras dating back to 2023. Currently there are 22 Flock cameras throughout Salina. At a cost of $3,000 per camera per year, the new contract costs a total of $198,000.

Tonniges said all 72 sworn officers in the agency have access to the Flock system. Each must be trained before using it.

The agency does about 900 Flock searches a month. Tonniges offered the following data on how Flock has been utilized:

108 criminal investigations

75 arrests

18 stolen vehicles recovered

Over $371,000 in stolen property returned

Numerous other cases assisted

Back in March, after multiple shots were fired during an incident in the area of Sunset Park, via use of the Flock system a suspect vehicle was located fleeing town, and the suspect arrested, within 15 minutes.

Data in the system is stored for a month and then erased. Along with local officers, the data can also be accessed by other partner law enforcement agencies and by Flock, but not without first permission by the Salina Police Department.

Chief Wise said there are safeguards in place, and the agency is vigilant about making sure the Flock system and data is not abused.

The only thing the local Flock cameras record and temporarily archive is the license plate and vehicle characteristics. They do not record images of anyone in the vehicle.

Along with the 22 Salina Police Department Flock Cameras, the Lowe’s Home Improvement store has two. Lowe’s shares its data with Salina Police, but police do not share their data with Lowe’s.

Chief Wise says he would be happy to speak with anyone who reaches out to him about the topic.