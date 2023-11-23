Fourth Serving of Thanksgiving To-Go

For the fourth year in a row, the largest prepared Thanksgiving meal in Salina was the same, but different.

What was the same was the Salina Salvation Army, partnering with Applebee’s, the GL Huyett company of Minneapolis, the Salina Country Club, and a dedicated group of about 25 volunteers again provided a free community-wide Thanksgiving dinner.

What was different…the meal was served in the evening the day before Thanksgiving.

Just like the last couple of years, the Salvation Army provided the meal as a drive thru carryout from its facility in north Salina.

A long line of vehicles stretched for several blocks, each slowly driving by and receiving up to four meals which included turkey with all the trimmings and pie for dessert. New this year was also a special dessert prepared by Applebee’s and chips courtesy of Frito Lay.

While the event was scheduled to begin at 4:00 in the afternoon, a long line of vehicles lined up early. The first vehicle was in line at 11:30.

Right at 4:00 Lieutenant Luke Hursh opened things up. The community-wide event attracted a very wide range of people, including some homeless who walked thru. Vehicles of every make, model, and size drove thru.

The Salina Salvation Army has now been providing a free Thanksgiving meal for the community for over two decades. The agency also serves a free hot meal every weekday evening. Lt. Hursh told KSAL News typically they serve between 40-50. Wednesday they served 631 meals.

VIDEO OF THE WEDNESDAY EVENING EVENT

CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE