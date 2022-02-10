Fourth Most Wanted Arrest

The February list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday. By Thursday four of them were caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Cady Lee Cole. She was wanted for:

Felony Bond Supervision Violation

Poss Stolen Property

Criminal Carry of Weapons X2

Poss Meth X2

Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include among others 1st degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, making criminal threats, endangering a child, abandoning a child, felony weapons crimes and felony drug crimes

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public 3,538 criminals have been caught, and 440 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted