Fourth Fire Early Friday

Salina firefighters Friday morning were on the scene of structure fire on Jewell Avenue in Salina, in the area of Kansas Wesleyan University.

Multiple first responders were on the scene, including firefighters, EMS, and police.

It is the fourth such structure fire since Saturday.

First responders were called to a fire Saturday morning at around 6:30 in the 600 Block of W. Prescott. Late Tuesday night crews responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of North Penn Avenue. On Wednesday afternoon first responders were called to a structure fire in a mobile home in the 500 block of Sun Drive.

No damage assessment in the latest fire was immediately available. Though there was significant damage in the three other fires, there were no significant injuries.