Fourth Arrest in Salina Murder Case

Another arrest has been made in connection with an August shooting death in Salina.

Back on August 23rd Salina Police Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Iron Avenue, Salina, for a report of several gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, Salina Police Officers located a male subject lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound. That subject, identified as 25-year-old Camilo Renaldo Ramirez of Salina died from his wounds.

At the scene of the shooting, Ramirez’s dog was found deceased from an gunshot. In addition, a front window at the Fresh Market, 511 E. Iron, and City Go bus stop sign sustained damage from bullets fired during the shooting.

Through their investigation, Salina Police initially made three arrests in the case. They include:

24-year-old Jamie Leos J r.

34-year-old Juan Doroteo Mor a les

22-year-old Kiera Stewart

Each are facing charges which include felony murder.

Police say through the continued investigation of this homicide case a fourth arrest has been mad.

Detectives developed probable cause regarding the involvement of 22-year-old Jacob Martin Leos from Justin, Texas. A warrant for his arrest was issued in November of 2021 by Saline County District Court. On January 11, 2022, Jacob Leos was arrested in Justin, Texas. Leos was transported to Salina and booked into the Saline County Jail on January 19, 2022, for the following charges: