Four Wildcats Named to Associated Press All-Big 12 Teams

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Led by a pair of first-teamers in defensive end Wyatt Hubert and all-purpose player Joshua Youngblood, Kansas State had four players named to the Associated Press All-Big 12 teams, the organization announced Friday.

Hubert and Youngblood, who were also named to the first team by the league’s coaches, were joined by punter Devin Anctil and offensive lineman Josh Rivas on the AP’s second team. Anctil was also a second-team pick by the coaches, while Rivas earned the first all-conference honor of his career.

Hubert, a product of Topeka, Kansas, enters the bowl season ranked second in the Big 12 in sacks with 7.0 and eighth in tackles for loss with 12.5 thanks in part to two-sack games against Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. Hubert has 11.5 career sacks, tied for the second most by a Wildcat prior to the end of his sophomore season (Darren Howard, 13.5, 1996-97).

A true freshman from Tampa, Florida, Youngblood was one of the most explosive players in the Big 12 down the stretch run of the season as he returned a kickoff for a touchdown in three of the final four games. The 2019 Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year by the league’s coaches, Youngblood ranks third in school history in season-season kickoff return touchdowns and fourth in a career, while he ranks third in Big 12 history for a season and seventh in a career. Youngblood has also caught nine passes for 73 yards this season in addition to rushing 11 times for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Anctil ranks first in the Big 12 and 16th nationally with a 45.0-yard punting average thanks to 17 punts of 50 or more yards, including five that have traveled at least 60 yards. His current season average is tops in school history and 22nd in Big 12 history, while his 44.6-yard career average is also tops in school history.

Rivas is the fifth of the six regular offensive line contributors to earn All-Big 12 honors this year as he has helped K-State rank fourth in the Big 12 with 189.0 rushing yards to per game. He has also helped pave the way for 28 rushing touchdowns, the third most in the league.

Kansas State takes on Navy in the 61st Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Tuesday, December 31, inside Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. The game, which kicks off at 2:45 p.m. (CT), will be shown nationally on ESPN.