Four Wildcats Invited to 2024 NFL Combine

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Four Kansas State football players – offensive linemen Cooper Beebe and KT Leveston, defensive end Khalid Duke and tight end Ben Sinnott – have been invited to participate in the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, as the NFL on Tuesday released the list of 321 prospects requested for the multi-day event in Indianapolis, Indiana.

It marks the second-straight year the Wildcats have had four players selected to participate in the NFL Combine, which is the most since K-State had five participants in 2013. Additionally, the four invitees this season are the second most among returning Big 12 teams.

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine runs February 26 through March 4 with on-field workouts inside Lucas Oil Stadium slated for February 29 through March 3. Those workouts will be televised live on NFL Network. The NFL Combine is one of the most important events for prospects leading up to the NFL Draft, which will be held April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan.

A 2023 Consensus All-American who became the first offensive lineman in school history to earn the distinction, Beebe played in 51 games with 48 starts as he was a two-time First Team All-American and Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year. A native of Kansas City, Kansas, Beebe was a finalist for the Outland Trophy and William V. Campbell Trophy – often referred to as the “Academic Heisman” – while he was a finalist for the Lombardi Award in 2023.

Leveston saw action in 50 career games with 32 starts – including a streak of 27 straight starts to finish out his career – as he earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors in both 2022 and 2023. A native of Waco, Texas, Leveston, along with Beebe, helped the Wildcats rank in the top 30 nationally in 11 offensive categories, including scoring (10th – 37.1 points per game), rushing (11th – 204.1 yards per game), third down conversions (11th – 47.9%), rushing touchdowns (12th – 32) and first downs (12th – 310).

Duke, a product of Atlanta, Georgia, saw time in 46 career games with 34 starts as he earned All-Big 12 honors each of the last two seasons, including second-team accolades in 2023. Duke, who also earned votes for the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award, finished sixth in the Big 12 with 6.0 sacks and totaled 8.0 tackles for loss, both career highs.

A native of Waterloo, Iowa, Sinnott finished his three-year playing career by tying for the most receiving touchdowns by a K-State tight end (10), ranking third at the position in receptions (82) and fourth in receiving yards (1,138). Just the fourth tight end in school history to eclipse the 1,000-yard receiving mark, Sinnott was a 2023 Honorable Mention All-American by Phil Steele in addition to being named a semifinalist for the 2023 John Mackey Award as well as an All-Big 12 First Team honoree in both 2022 and 2023.