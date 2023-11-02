Four Wildcats Earn Invitations to East-West Shrine Bowl

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Four Kansas State football players – Cooper Beebe, Khalid Duke, KT Leveston and Ben Sinnott – have earned invitations to play in the 99th East-West Shrine Bowl, which will take place on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

K-State has had a strong history of players competing in the East-West Shrine Bowl as 50 Wildcats have played in the game with 36 of those going on to play in the NFL. The most recent Wildcats to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl were quarterback Skylar Thompson and safety Russ Yeast after the 2021 season. Thompson currently plays for the Miami Dolphins, while Yeast has started every game this year for the Los Angeles Rams.

Beebe, a native of Kansas City, Kansas, was recently named a semifinalist for the Lombardi Award and has started 43 games along the K-State offensive line, including each of the last 40 contests. He has helped the 2023 Wildcats rush for 226.0 yards per game to rank fifth in the nation, while their 464.6 yards of total offense ranks 15th.

A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Duke has started every game this year at defensive end as he leads the Wildcats and ranks fourth in the Big 12 in with 5.0 sacks. A career 29-game starter at both defensive end and outside linebacker, Duke had a highwater mark of 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks earlier this season against Troy.

Leveston has started each of the last 22 games at left tackle dating back to last season as the 2022 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention pick is playing at an all-conference level again in 2023. A native of Waco, Texas, Leveston has started 27 games in his career and has played in 46 contests.

Sinnott, a product of Waterloo, Iowa, has also started every game since the beginning of last season, and he ranks seventh nationally among tight ends in 2023 with 46.5 receiving yards per game while he is second among Big 12 tight ends with three touchdowns. His 60 career catches and 826 yards rank fourth in school history among tight ends, and his seven receiving touchdowns rank second.

