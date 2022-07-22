Four-Wheeler Among Things Stolen From Residence

Over $10,000 in items were stolen from a residence construction area earlier this week.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that the residence, located in the 4900 block of S. Old Highway 81, had the items stolen sometime between Tuesday and Thursday.

The victim, a 42-year-old Salina man, told deputies that a 2007 Yamaha Raptor four wheeler, two weed eaters, a trimmer and a trailer were all missing for the residence’s garage area.

Melander said a lock was cut off of the trailer.

There are no suspects at this time.