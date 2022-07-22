Salina, KS

Now: 95 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 102 ° | Lo: 74 °

Four-Wheeler Among Things Stolen From Residence

KSAL StaffJuly 22, 2022

Over $10,000 in items were stolen from a residence construction area earlier this week.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that the residence, located in the 4900 block of S. Old Highway 81, had the items stolen sometime between Tuesday and Thursday.

The victim, a 42-year-old Salina man, told deputies that a 2007 Yamaha Raptor four wheeler, two weed eaters, a trimmer and a trailer were all missing for the residence’s garage area.

Melander said a lock was cut off of the trailer.

There are no suspects at this time.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Novitsky Named to Rimington Trophy ...

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas redshirt senior center Mike Novitsky has been named to the 2022 Rimington...

July 22, 2022 Comments

Four-Wheeler Among Things Stolen Fr...

Kansas News

July 22, 2022

Accident Damages Snow Cone Stand

Kansas News

July 22, 2022

New Scam Surfacing

Kansas News

July 22, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Four-Wheeler Among Things...
July 22, 2022Comments
Accident Damages Snow Con...
July 22, 2022Comments
New Scam Surfacing
July 22, 2022Comments
Cheering for Shrek in Lin...
July 22, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra