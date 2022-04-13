Four Vehicle Accident Injures One

Four vehicles were involved in a Tuesday morning accident in Salina, and one person was injured.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 11:30, all four vehicles were going south on Ninth Street. Three of the vehicles were stopped at the light at the intersection with Otto Avenue, and a 2007 Town & Country van rear-ended one of the vehicles, causing a domino effect.

The driver of the van, a 46-year-old woman from Salina, told police that her brakes failed to function. She was transported to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS and was cited for inattentive driving, driving while suspended and being a habitual violator.

None of the other drivers or passengers were injured.

The van and a 1999 Ford F350 truck were towed from the scene.