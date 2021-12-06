Four Teenagers Charged After Crime Spree

Four teenagers are in trouble after they were turned in for five connected incidents.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 17-year-old girl was driving friends around, who kept bragging about crimes they had committed recently. The girl then drove them to the police station and turned them in.

After investigation, two 14-year-old boys, a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl have been charged in connection to five crime cases. The 12-year-old girl has been charged with damage to property and attempted burglary. The 13-year-old boy and one of the 14-year-old suspects have been charged with damage to property, attempted burglary, two counts of burglary, theft and vehicle burglary. The other 14-year-old boy is facing charges of two counts of burglary, theft and vehicle burglary.

The first incident occurred Saturday morning at 3:45 at Bike Tek, located at 670 S. Ohio Street. Witnesses reported three people banging on the outside of the business. The damage to the windows and doors hit is estimated at $900.

Later on Saturday, between 6 and 8 p.m., a 20-year-old Lindsborg man reported his 2006 Ford Taurus was stolen in a parking lot at 1007 Johnstown Avenue. The key was left in the vehicle under the console, and the Ford is valued at $2,500.

At the same time in the same lot, a 44-year-old Salina woman reported her 2017 Chevrolet Equinox had been burglarized. She thought she had locked it, but that was not the case. A $20 backpack was taken from the vehicle.

On Sunday morning, officers responded to an alarm at Smokes 4 Less, located at 1805 S. Ninth Street. The front door was shattered by a nearby rock. The damage was estimated at $575.

Just an hour later, the front door was smashed with a rock at a Kwik Shop, located at 2003 S. Ohio Street. Ten packs of Game Leaf Cigarillos were taken, amounting to $2,015 in damage and stolen goods.

Capt. Forrester said investigation is ongoing into whether the teens were involved in any other recent crimes.