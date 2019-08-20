Four Teenage Victims Allege Sexual Exploitation

A former employee at St. Francis Ministries in Salina was taken into custody Monday on charges of rape and sexual exploitation of a child.

Lieutenant Michael Asher with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that 39-year-old Nathaniel R. McEachin was arrested after a months long investigation that stretches back to May of 2019.

Authorities allege that McEachin, who was on staff at St. Francis Ministries, 5097 W. Cloud had unlawful sexual relations with four females, who range in age from 14 to 17-years old. The crimes occurred at St. Francis while the girls were staying at the facility. McEachin was employed there four about five months.

Lt. Asher says the investigation is ongoing but no other arrests are anticipated.

McEachin is facing multiple charges that could include rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, sexual exploitation of a child and electronic solicitation.