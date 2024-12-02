Four Shot in Manhattan

Sunday at approximately 5:49 AM, officers responded to another report of shots fired in the 1800 block of Claflin Road. Upon arrival, three individuals were found with gunshot wounds. EMS transported all three to Ascension Via Christi for treatment.

Officers were on the scene throughout the day Sunday, collecting and processing evidence. Preliminary findings suggest the two incidents are related. However, there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

The agency is pursuing all leads and urges anyone with information about either incident to contact the department. Tips can be submitted by calling the RCPD non-emergency line at 785-537-2112 or through Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Crime Stoppers allows for anonymity and may qualify tipsters for a cash reward.