Four Selected to Salina Business Hall of Fame

A new class of four will be inducted into the Salina Business Hall of Fame.

According to the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, the 2019 inductees include:

Earl Bane, former store owner and territory manager for Dairy Queen (Historic Category, 1926-1975)

Marshall Stanton, former Kansas Wesleyan University President, and Eugene and Margaret Logan, co-founders of REMA BakeWare, Inc. (Contemporary Category 1976-present).

The induction ceremony will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from noon – 1:30 p.m., at the Salina Country Club. Former Kansas State University Head Football Coach, Bill Snyder, will be the featured speaker.

The Salina Business Hall of Fame was established by the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce in 2005. Its purpose is to recognize and honor Salina business leaders, both past and present, who have made extraordinary contributions to Salina, earned the respect of the local community and called attention to the Free Enterprise system and its value to our country and citizens in shaping Salina’s way of life.

Each inductee will be recognized with a commemorative plaque. In addition, plaques honoring each inductee will be displayed at the Chamber office, 120 W. Ash. A biography of each inductee will be printed and distributed at the luncheon. “Every year I’m blown away by the inductees’ stories about the decisions made that allowed them to become successful in the business arena. The Salina Business Hall of Fame is our way of saying thank you and recognizing the men and women for not only their business accomplishments but for giving back to the community and making Salina the great community it is today”, stated Eric L. Brown, Chamber President and CEO.

Tickets for the induction ceremony are $20 per person and can be purchased by registering online on the Chamber’s website at www.salinakansas.org, or by calling the Chamber office at 827-9301, or by emailing Sandy Cole at [email protected]

Past inductees include: (Pioneer) Henry David Lee, Alexander Campbell, Oscar Seitz, Winfield Watson, Benjamin Aaron Litowich; William R. Geis, William A. Phillips, Thomas Watson Roach, Charles R. Underwood, Frank Hageman, Heerman H. Sudendorf, and Arthur M. Claflin (Historic) Ward A. Marshall, William Henry Graves, John J. Vanier, M.J. Kennedy, Milton Morrison, Charles W. Shaver, C. William “Bill” Exline, Murray Wilson, Ralph E. Reitz, S. Dean Evans, Sr., Whitley Austin, Ben Sellers, George L. Frisbie, Verla Nesbitt Joscelyn, Baalis Kyger Smoot, Robert J. Laubengayer, Dan Bolen, and Milton Stiefel (Contemporary) Alfred P.G. Schwan, Charlie Walker, Roy Applequist, Lee Young, Paul E. Junk, Jack Vanier, James R. Allen, Richard E. Brown, Karl Stutterheim, Mike Berkley, Charles E. Stevens, Jr., Thomas Pestinger, Sidney A. Reitz, Timothy M. Rogers, and Mel and Marge Bergkamp.