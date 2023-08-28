Four Selected to Salina Business Hall of Fame

A new class of four will be inducted into the Salina Business Hall of Fame.

According to the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, the 2023 inductees include:

Quintin Applequist, founder and President of Roberts Industries Inc. (Historic Category, 1946-1999)

Mike Beatty, former CEO of Kennedy and Coe (Contemporary Category, 2000-present)

Mark and Julie Miller, founders of Advantage Trust Company (Contemporary Category 1999-present)

According to the Chamber, the induction ceremony will be held Wednesday, November 1st, from noon – 1:30 p.m., at the Salina Country Club. Shingo Hanada, President and CEO of Kubota North America and Kubota Tractor Company, will be the featured speaker.

In addition to the Business Hall of Fame Inductees, a Spirit of Salina Award recipient will also be recognized.

This award, which was created in 2022, was developed to recognize an emerging entrepreneur in Saline County. The entrepreneur selected will represent the “best of the best” in terms of overcoming obstacles, believing in their dreams, taking risks, and persisting as a small business owner. They embody a spirit-the entrepreneurial spirit of Salina – and those that have come before. This year’s recipient will be announced at the induction ceremony.

Each inductee will be recognized with a commemorative plaque. In addition, plaques honoring each inductee will be

displayed at the Chamber office, 120 W. Ash. A biography of each inductee will be printed and distributed at the

luncheon.

The Salina Business Hall of Fame was established by the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce in 2005. Its purpose is to recognize and honor Salina business leaders, both past and present, who have made extraordinary contributions to Salina, earned the respect of the local community and called attention to the Free Enterprise system and its value to our country and citizens in shaping Salina’s way of life.

“The caliber of those that get inducted into the Business Hall of Fame is so high because these are not

just people who have achieved success in business, but also who have made integral contributions to the success of

the entire community,” Renee Duxler, president and CEO of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce said, “This 2023

class of inductees is particularly exceptional with the imprint that they’ve left on Salina and we’re thrilled to be able

to celebrate them.”

Tickets for the induction ceremony are $30 per person and can be purchased by registering online on the Chamber’s

website at www.salinakansas.org, or by calling the Chamber office at 785-827-9310 ext. 124, or by emailing

Stephanie Gillig at [email protected].

_ _ _

Past inductees include:

(Pioneer) Henry David Lee, Alexander Campbell, Oscar Seitz, Winfield Watson, Benjamin

Aaron Litowich; William R. Geis, William A. Phillips, Thomas Watson Roach, Charles R. Underwood, Frank Hageman, Heerman H. Sudendorf, Arthur M. Claflin, and August (AJ) Holmquist

(Historic) Ward A. Marshall, William Henry Graves, John J. Vanier, M.J. Kennedy, Milton Morrison, Charles W.

Shaver, C. William “Bill” Exline, Murray Wilson, Ralph E. Reitz, S. Dean Evans, Sr., Whitley Austin, Ben Sellers, George L. Frisbie, Verla Nesbitt Joscelyn, Baalis Kyger Smoot, Robert J. Laubengayer, Dan Bolen, Milton Stiefel, Frank Norton, Mabel Shelton, and Mel Jarvis

(Contemporary) Alfred P.G. Schwan, Charlie Walker, Roy Applequist, Lee Young, Paul E. Junk, Jack Vanier, James R. Allen, Richard E. Brown, Karl Stutterheim, Mike Berkley, Charles E. Stevens, Jr., Thomas Pestinger, Sidney A. Reitz, Timothy M. Rogers, Mel and Marge Bergkamp, Stephen Ryan, and Larry Triplett.

Past Spirit of Salina recipient: Tyler Gallagher/Seraphim Bread (2022)