Four second half goals leads Coyotes to 5-0 win over Sterling

Kansas Wesleyan scored four goals in the second half to pull away and defeat the Sterling College Warriors 5-0 on Wednesday night at JRI Hospitality Stadium at Graves Family Sports Complex.

After scoring right out of the gates the last couple matches, the Coyotes battled with the Warriors over the first 37 minutes of the match.

KWU had chances early though, by Gerardo Garcia in the fourth and Noel Zimbeva in the fifth.

Wesleyan’s next good scoring chance came in the 30th minute as Mika Wernicke hit the crossbar with a shot in front of the goal and his follow shot would just miss left.

Finally in the 38th minute the Coyotes got one in. Kamille Kum scored it on a sliding shot after receiving a pass from Mateo Hoyos after Hoyos had taken the ball almost to the touch line before sending it back to Kum about eight yards out for the shot.

In the 65th minute the Coyotes got another goal. This time it was Pierre Gueguen sliding one in after getting a pass from Jakob Treitl to make it 2-0.

Wesleyan’s third goal came nearly five minutes later as Wernicke scored it on a header off a pass from Kum.

KWU’s fourth goal was an own goal as a Sterling defender was unable to clear a ball off a corner kick set piece by the Coyotes, instead knocking it in the goal.

Juan Lozada got KWU’s fifth tally of the night in the 87th minute off an assist by Leon Tomno .

KWU dominated the match outshooting Sterling 27-4 in the match. Wernicke and Garcia had four shots each and Kum added four. Santiago Pagnutti had one save in goal while recording the clean sheet.

The Coyotes are back in action on Saturday, heading to Bartlesville to take on Oklahoma Wesleyan in a match between the top two teams in the KCAC.