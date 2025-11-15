Four Officers Shot, Suspect Dead

A incident in rural Osage County ended with four law enforcement officers and one suspect shot.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at 10:24 AM deputies from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and personnel from the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at 11222 S Topeka Ave near Carbondale in Osage County.

During the encounter, gunfire was exchanged. Three deputies from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper were shot. All four were transported to Stormont-Vail Regional Health Center, in Topeka, with non-life-threatening injuries. The Trooper was later transferred to KU Medical Center.

A Kansas Highway Patrol Lieutenant was also involved in the exchange of gunfire but was not injured.

The suspect, an adult male, was struck by gunfire and pronounced deceased at the scene. Another male at the residence was injured during the incident.

There is no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation has been turned over to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.