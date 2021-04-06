Salina, KS

Four New Saline County COVID Cases

Todd PittengerApril 5, 2021

There are four new COVID cases in Saline County and no new deaths.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 6,085 total cases with 37 currently active.

There have been no deaths since March 22nd. The total number of community members who have lost their lives to this deadly virus is 108.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have two patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment Coronavirus Website, there have been 303,227 cases and 4,927 deaths statewide.

