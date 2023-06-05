Four Most Wanted Arrests

The new June list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online over the weekend on Saturday, and by Monday morning four of them had been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the arrests include:

Christopher James Garcia

Travis Wade Lawson

Tristian Pacey McDowell

Shawn Michael Trower

Additionally, the warrant for Gerardo Rocha Delgado has been recalled.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The June list went online Saturday. June 3rd.

Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include among others aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, failure to register as an offender, unlawful restraint, fleeing and eluding, aggravated intimidation of a witness, and felony drug crimes.

The May list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated 15 arrests, and one Crime Stoppers rewards was paid out.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,715 criminals have been caught, and 453 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE