Four Most Wanted Arrests

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday, and within just a couple of days four of them have been arrested.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests include:

Camron Don Glover

Joshua William Hiers Sr

Jeffrey Lynn McLemore

Jessica Lee Sonneberger

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The July list is online now. The July list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been doubled to a list of 48.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,592 criminals have been caught, and 444 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina’s Most Wanted