Four Most Wanted Arrests

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday. By Thursday, four of them were caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, those arrested include:

Travis Wade Lawson

Michael Dee Redman

Jerald Franchot Ross

Charles Eugene Wheeler Jr

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,583 criminals have been caught, and 443 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

