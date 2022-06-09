Salina, KS

Four Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerJune 9, 2022

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday. By Thursday, four of them were caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, those arrested include:

  • Travis Wade Lawson
  • Michael Dee Redman
  • Jerald Franchot Ross
  • Charles Eugene Wheeler Jr

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,583 criminals have been caught, and 443 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

 

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

Four Most Wanted Arrests

