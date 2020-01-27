Four More Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerJanuary 27, 2020

Over twenty people on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on January 4th. As of this week 23 of them have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:

  • Blaskowski Jr, John, Sylvester
  • Lacey, Ann, Marie
  • Shirley, Lawana, Lee
  • Williams, Katie, Angel, Lee

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The January list is online now. The January list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been expanded to a list of 48.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,203 criminals have been caught, and 413 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Four More Most Wanted Arrests

