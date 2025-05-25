Four Killed in Dickinson County Crash

A two vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on a Dickinson County Highway killed three adults and a child.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Hyundai Elantra passenger car was driving east on K 4 Highway. The car crossed left of center and struck an oncoming Chevrolet Traverse SUV head on.

The driver of the car and two passengers were killed. They are identified as:

Dawn Rae Peel, 30, Herington – Driver

Peggy Ann Sutton, 71, Bartlesville, Oklahoma

Nathaniel Haney, 8, Herington

A passenger in the car, 6-year-old Mathew J. Haney of Herington, was transported to a Wichita hospital for treatment.

A passenger in the SUV was also killed. She is identified as:

Denise Renee Heneley, 57, Herington

The driver of the SUV and two passengers were also injured. They are identified as:

Adam Gerhart Henely, 23, Salina – Driver

Aidan Gregor Henely, 20, Herington

Archer Garron Henely, 14, Herington

Archer was transported to a Wichita hospital to be treated for suspected serious injuries. The other two were not hospitalized.

The crash happened just before 3:00 Saturday afternoon on K 4 Highway at mile marker 217, four miles West of K 15 Highway.