Four KCAC Teams Recognized in 2024 NAIA Football GoRout Preseason Coaches’ Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four teams from the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) were recognized in the 2024 NAIA Football GoRout Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the national office announced Monday.
Three of the four teams were ranked in the Top 25, with Evangel University leading the KCAC pack at No. 14, followed by Friends University and Kansas Wesleyan University, which were tied at No. 24. Ottawa University was part of the “Receiving Votes” category of the poll.
The next edition of the NAIA Football GoRout Preseason Coaches’ Poll will be released Monday, September 9.
Poll Methodology:
- The rating is rated by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences. Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league or division.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each rater rates the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place, 23 for third-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ratings for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) are removed. The team’s rating will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|INSTITUTION [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]
|POINTS
|1
|3
|Keiser (Fla.) [14]
|349
|2
|1
|Northwestern (Iowa) [2]
|337
|3
|4
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|310
|4
|10
|College of Idaho
|308
|5
|2
|Grand View (Iowa)
|291
|6
|6
|Indiana Wesleyan
|274
|7
|5
|Marian (Ind.)
|253
|8
|7
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|245
|9
|10
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|242
|10
|10
|Morningside (Iowa)
|236
|11
|8
|Montana Western
|227
|12
|15
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|179
|13
|14
|Dordt (Iowa)
|171
|14
|9
|Evangel (Mo.)
|159
|15
|16
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|149
|16
|13
|OUAZ (Ariz.)
|125
|17
|20
|Baker (Kan.)
|107
|18
|18
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|101
|19
|25
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|95
|20
|19
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|88
|21
|17
|Montana Tech
|82
|22
|21
|Louisiana Christian
|44
|23
|22
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|32
|T24
|23
|Friends (Kan.)
|28
|T24
|NR
|Kansas Wesleyan
|28
Receiving Votes: Southern Oregon 26; Carroll (Mont.) 21; Concordia (Mich.) 13; Ottawa (Kan.) 2; Pikeville (Ky.) 2.