Four Jayhawks Named to All-Big 12 Teams

IRVING, Texas – Kansas volleyball was represented on the 2022 All-Big 12 Second Team released by the conference on Tuesday. Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady, sophomore Camryn Turner, super-senior Anezka Szabo and graduate transfer Lauren Dooley were all named to the second team.

A native of Cairo, Egypt, Elnady had a stellar season at the service line, breaking two school records. On September 17 against Omaha, Elnady recorded eight services aces, the most aces in a four-set match for the Jayhawks. Less than a month later on October 15 against Texas Tech, Elnady set the school record for aces in a five-set match with seven aces. The redshirt freshman played in 100 sets, tallied 283 kills, along with 38 aces, 172 digs, 41 blocks and 18 digs during the 2022 campaign. Elnady earned a season-high 19 kills versus Iowa State on November 19, hitting .241.

Turner served as the primary setter for the 2022 season, recording 16 double-doubles in 28 matches. The Topeka native had double-doubles against LMU (8/27), Army (9/2), UConn (9/3), Kansas City (9/7), Lipscomb (9/15), Omaha (9/17), Kansas State (9/24, 11/2), Baylor (10/1, 11/5), Iowa State (10/7, 11/19), TCU (10/12) and West Virginia (10/19, 11/12). Recently, Turner collected 40 assists and 12 digs against Iowa State on November 19. Prior to the NCAA tournament, Turner has tallied 2,515 assists in 104 sets, 97 kills, 272 digs, 55 blocks and 22 aces.

In her final season at Kansas, Szabo played in 83 sets and recorded 192 kills, 79 blocks, 32 digs and four assists. Szabo averaged 2.31 kills per set and 2.82 points per set. The Sioux Falls native had a season-high 19 kills versus Oklahoma on October 30. Szabo was awarded All-Tournament honors for the 2022 Utah Classic. Szabo had seven blocks in two matches, at Utah (8/26) and at West Virginia (10.19).

After transferring from Florida for her final season, Dooley has played in all 104 sets for the Jayhawks. An integral part of the Kansas defense, Dooley has earned 115 blocks, averaging 1.11 blocks per set. In her solo season, the Plano, Texas native recorded 168 kills, 24 digs, 14 assists and 233.5 points. Dooley had a season-high 11 total blocks during the October 19 match at West Virginia. Dooley is hitting .400, with 1.62 kills per set and 2.25 points per set.

The All-Big 12 teams are voted on by the conference coaches and the coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players.

The Kansas Jayhawks will head to Lincoln, Nebraska for the 2022 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament, the 11thtournament appearance in program history. KU will play No. 7 seed Miami (Fla.) in the Devaney Center on Thursday, December 1 at 4:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+.