Four Hurt in Deer vs SUV Crash

A family of four was injured in a single-vehicle crash involving a deer on Interstate 70 in Dickinson County late Monday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Trisha Wanuku from Kansas City, Missouri, was driving a Ford Expedition headed west on I 70. When a deer entered the roadway from the median, she was unable to avoid hitting the animal. She lost control of the SUV, exited the westbound lanes to the South, re-entered the road in the westbound lanes, and again exited the road to the south. As the SUV entered the southern ditch of the eastbound lanes, it rolled several times. It came to rest in a field after hitting a fence.

Wanuku, and three passengers were all transported to the hospital in Junction City to be treated for suspected minor injuries. They are identified as:

Samuel Wanuku, 36

Zale Wanuku, 2

Zion Wanuku, 2

The agency says all four were buckled up.

The crash happened at 9:45 Monday night on Interstate 70 a mile east of Chapman.