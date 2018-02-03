Four Hurt in Crash Near Salina

Four people were hurt in a three vehicle crash on Interstate 135 near Salina Friday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Dodge Ram pickup was headed north on the interstate in the driving lane when a Honda CRV sport utility vehicle merged. The pickup struck the SUV in the rear. The pickup then veered across the center line, across the passing lane, and across the median into the southbound lanes of the interstate. It crashed into the side of a Cadillac passenger car.

The drivers of all three vehicles, and a passenger in the Cadillac, were each transported to Salina Regional Health Center. They are identified as:

Dodge Ram pickup driver – 37-year-old Brett Bartlett from Rattan, Oklahoma

Honda CRV sport utility driver – 21-year-old Bailey Stenger from Abilene

Cadillac passenger car driver – 69-year-old Curtis Jurgensen from Valley Center

Cadillac passenger car passenger – 63-year-old Linda Jurgensen from Valley Center

The patrol says everyone was buckled up.

The crash happened Friday night at around 9:00 just south of the Magnolia Road Exit on Interstate 135 near Salina.