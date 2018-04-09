Salina, KS

Four Earthquakes Shake Midwest

Todd PittengerApril 9, 2018

The U.S. Geological Survey says four earthquakes have shook parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, and Nebraska over the past 24 hours.

According to the agency there was one earthquake early Sunday morning. Early Monday morning there were three more.

  • A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was centered near Anthony, Kansas, at 7:32 am Sunday
  • A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was centered near Perry, Oklahoma, at 4:26 am Monday
  • A magnitude 4.3 earthquake was centered in the same area near Perry, Oklahoma, at 5:22am Monday
  • A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was centered near Stapleton, Nebraska at 4:33am Monday

The earthquakes were felt in multiple communities in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Nebraska.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Earthquakes of this magnitude, ranging between 2.5 and 5.4, are often felt but only cause minor damage.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

