More seismic activity is reported in central Kansas.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck Monday evening east of Assaria.

It is the fourth earthquake in the region over the past three days. The earthquakes range from an intensity of 2.7 through 3.4.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

Earthquakes of this magnitude, ranging between 2.5 and 5.4, are often felt but only cause minor damage.