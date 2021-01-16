Four Double Figure Scorers Not Enough for Bethany Men

McPherson, Kan. – The Bethany College Men’s Basketball team went on the road today to McPherson College and fell short as the host Bulldogs outscored the Swedes 90-77 in the matchup of KCAC foes.

The Swedes would race out to a 4-0 lead on a pair of baskets byÂ Dalton Smyres, junior forward, andÂ Dylan Smith, sophomore guard. The Bulldogs would go on an 11-2 run to pull ahead 11-6. Smith would get into the paint for another basket to pull the Swedes within three.Â Jalen Behr, sophomore forward, would then connect on a three to tie the game at 11. The Bulldogs would momentarily pull ahead by two beforeÂ Zack Fields, senior guard, sank a pair of free throws to tie it up at 13 all. McPherson would pull ahead by three but back to back baskets from Fields andÂ Malcolm Clayton, junior guard would give Bethany the lead at 17-16. The Bulldogs would retake the lead with a three beforeÂ Zack FieldsÂ got inside for two more Bethany points to make it 19-19. McPherson would then use a 15-4 run to pull ahead 34-23.Â Zack FieldsÂ would hit a pair of free throws to cut the lead to nine. The Bulldogs would then find their rhythmÂ and go on a 6-2 run to end the half up 41-27.

Fred Watts would sink a pair of free throws to put McPherson up by sixteen to start the half.Â Dylan SmithÂ would sink a three from the left wing to pull Bethany within thirteen at 43-30. A three point play by the Bulldogs would make it 46-30 before anÂ Isiah Saenz, senior guard, three cut it back to 46-33.Â Dalton SmyresÂ would get an offensive rebound and put back to make it an eleven point game. After a McPherson basketÂ Zack FieldsÂ would connect with Smyres on a pick and roll to make it 48-37. The Bulldogs would sink a pair from the foul line butÂ Isiah SaenzÂ would answer with a drive to the rim to keep the margin at eleven. McPherson would extend the lead back to sixteen at 55-39 beforeÂ Jalen WashingtonÂ would hit a three from the right wing to pull the Swedes within 13. Washington would then findÂ Jalen BehrÂ for three as the Swedes made it 55-45. Kemryn Jenkins would answer with a three for the Bulldogs butÂ Malcolm ClaytonÂ would get an offensive rebound and then connect on a three of his own to make it 58-48. Bethany would then go on a 6-2 run to pull within six at 60-54. McPherson would hit a three to make it 63-54 but then the Swedes would go on a 6-0 run to make it 63-62. McPherson would counter with a 10-0 run to go up 73-62. Bethany would counter with a 9-4 run to pull within six at 77-71 with four minutes to play. McPherson would score four straight points to go up ten.Â Dylan SmithÂ would make it 81-73 on a driving layup but the Bulldogs would answer with a 9-4Â run to end the game up 90-77.

Jalen BehrÂ finished with a team high 17 points. He was joined in double figures byÂ Isiah Saenz, 13 points,Â Dylan Smith, 11 points, andÂ Dalton Smyres, 10 points. Saenz finished with season highs in rebounds and assists with 8 and 6, respectively to lead Bethany in both categories.Â Malcolm ClaytonÂ added 7 rebounds whileÂ Zack FieldsÂ added four assists for the Swedes. Saenz had both Bethany steals on the night.

The Swedes shot just 39.2% from the field and 28.6% from three while McPherson shot 44.1% from the field and 33.3% from three. Bethany had a 44-40 edge on the glass. Both teams were perfect at the charity stripe as the Swedes went 11 for 11 and the Bulldogs went 19 for 19.

Up Next . . .Â

The Swedes head north to York Nebraska to take on the Panthers of York College on Monday, January 18. That game is set to begin at 7:00 PM.