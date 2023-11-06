Four Deer Related Accidents

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers, ’tis the season for deer related accidents.

The mating season for White-Tailed Deer runs fall to winter and can be dangerous for motorists. Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies worked four such accidents in Saline County between Friday morning and Sunday night.

Two deer strikes occurred Friday on I-70 near milepost #243 and Sunday evening on I-135 at milepost #87 and another accident in the 7500 block of South Burma Road.

There were no injuries.