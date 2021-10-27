Salina, KS

Four COVID Clusters Identified in Salina

Todd PittengerOctober 27, 2021

A recent surge of COVID cases in Salina and Saline County can be partially attributed to several COVID clusters of the virus in the community.

In its weekly update on Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, in its latest list of COVID-19 exposure locations, identified four different locations where clusters of the virus were detected in Salina. They include:

  • Kenwood View / 8 cases / 10-20-21
  • Salina Regional Health Center Inpatient Rehab / 6 cases / 10-21-21
  • La Casita Restaurant  / 6 cases  / 10-25-21
  • Salina Central High School Homecoming / 5 cases / 10-17-21

Once a week, the KDHE provides an update on active coronavirus clusters around the state, places that have five or more cases.

According to the agency, community transmission in Saline County remains high. Since Monday of last week there have been at least 269 new cases of the virus and 7 deaths.

 

 

 

 

 

 

