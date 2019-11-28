Salina, KS

Four Children Killed in Thanksgiving Crash

Todd PittengerNovember 28, 2019

Four children were killed in a single vehicle crash in northern Kansas Thanksgiving morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at around 11:30 Thursday morning Republic County Dispatch requested KHP assistance with a vehicle which had left the road and went into a pond.

First responders discovered an adult male and an injured female. In additional, four children all under the age of eight, had died on scene.

The adult female, identified as the mother of the children, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center.

The victims are from out of state.

Further details, including names, were not immediately released.

The incident happened in Republic County north of U.S. 36 Highway and 30 Road.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019.







