Four Children Killed in Fire

Four children were killed in a house fire Thursday morning in the southern Kansas Community of Pratt.

The Pratt Tribune reported that nine people lived at the home.

KWCH reported that five people were pulled from the home, located near Second and Austin. A fifth person remained hospitalized but no update was given on their condition.

KSN News confirmed four children died as a result of the fire.

Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire. The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s is helping in the investigation.