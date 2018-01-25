Salina, KS

Four Children Killed in Fire

January 25, 2018

Four children were killed in a house fire Thursday morning in the southern Kansas Community of Pratt.

The Pratt Tribune reported that nine people lived at the home.

KWCH reported that five people were pulled from the home, located near Second and Austin. A fifth person remained hospitalized but no update was given on their condition.

KSN News confirmed four children died as a result of the fire.

Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire. The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s is helping in the investigation.

 

 

Such a tragic story. We're now learning that four children were killed in the fire. A fifth person is in the hospital. Here's what we know: http://bit.ly/2ncA6uB—-Viewer video of a terrible house fire in Pratt near 2nd and Austin. We are getting reports of injuries, but nothing confirmed at this point. We have a crew on the way.

Posted by Michael Schwanke on Thursday, January 25, 2018

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

