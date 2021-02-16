Salina, KS

Four Area Teams Ranked in Latest KBCA Rankings

KBCA ReleaseFebruary 16, 2021

GIRLS RANKINGS

6A Girls
1. Topeka High
2. Shawnee Mission Northwest
3. Washburn Rural
4. Shawnee Mission West
5. Dodge City
6. Blue Valley North
7. Derby
8. Olathe North
9. Wichita Heights
10. Blue Valley

5A Girls
1. Andover Central
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Maize
4. Lansing
5. Wichita-Bishop Carroll
6. Salina Central
7. Goddard Eisenhower
8. Pittsburg
9. Maize South
10. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. Clay Center
3. McPherson
4. Nickerson
5. Louisburg
6. Andale
7. Labette County
8. Towanda-Circle
9. Clearwater
10. Wamego

3A Girls
1. Cheney
2. Hugoton
3. Sabetha
4. Nemaha Central
5. Goodland
6. Osage City
7. Halstead
8. Phillipsburg
9. Royal Valley
10. Osawatomie

2A Girls
1. Sterling
2. Hillsboro
3. Valley Heights
4. Garden Plain
5. Spearville
6. Elkhart
7. Trego Community
8. Uniontown
9. West Elk
10. Smith Center

1A-Div 1-Girls
1. Olpe
2. Jackson Heights
3. Frankfort
4. Thunder Ridge
5. Burlingame
6. Norwich
7. Lebo
8. Little River
9. Doniphan West
10. Sylvan-Lucas

1A-Div 2- Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Golden Plains
3. Cunningham
4. St. John’s/Tipton
5. Hanover
6. St. Paul
7. Hutch-Central Christian
8. McPherson-
Elyria Christian
9. Wetmore
10. Waverly

BOYS RANKINGS

6A Boys
1. OP-Blue Valley-NW
2. OP-Blue Valley North
3. Lawrence
4. Lawrence Free State
5. Haysville – Campus
6. Shawnee Mission South
7. Shawnee Mission East
8. Wichita Heights
9. Wichita Northwest
10. Wichita Southeast

5A Boys
1. Hays
2. Salina South
3. Maize
4. Andover
5. De Soto
6. Bishop Carroll
7. Topeka West
8. Basehor-Linwood
9. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
10. Valley Center

4A Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. Buhler
3. Louisburg
4. Rose Hill
5. Mulvane
6. Augusta
7. Tonganoxie
8. Iola
9. Parsons
10. Wamego

3A Boys
1. Lakin
2. Cheney
3. Hesston
4. Rock Creek
5. Hugoton
6. Galena
7. Hoisington
8. Royal Valley
9. St. Mary’s
10. Wichita Trinity

2A Boys
1. Hoxie
2. Erie
3. Berean Academy
4. Hillsboro
5. Garden Plain
6. Belle Plaine
7. Salina-Sacred Heart
8. Sterling
9. Valley Falls
10. Jefferson County North

1A-Div 1Boys
1. Little River
2. South Gray
3. Olpe
4. Clifton-Clyde
5. Meade
6. Lebo
7. Madison-Hamilton
8. Sylvan-Lucas
9. Wichita Classic School
10. Frankfort

1A-Div 2-Boys
1. Attica
2. Hanover
3. Cheylin
4. St. Francis
5. Peabody-Burns
6. McPherson – Elyria
Christian
7. Natoma
8. Logan – Palco
9. Northern Valley
10. Wheatland – Grinnell

