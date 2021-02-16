Four Area Teams Ranked in Latest KBCA Rankings

KBCA Release February 16, 2021

GIRLS RANKINGS 6A Girls

1. Topeka High

2. Shawnee Mission Northwest

3. Washburn Rural

4. Shawnee Mission West

5. Dodge City

6. Blue Valley North

7. Derby

8. Olathe North

9. Wichita Heights

10. Blue Valley 5A Girls

1. Andover Central

2. St. Thomas Aquinas

3. Maize

4. Lansing

5. Wichita-Bishop Carroll

6. Salina Central

7. Goddard Eisenhower

8. Pittsburg

9. Maize South

10. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 4A Girls

1. Bishop Miege

2. Clay Center

3. McPherson

4. Nickerson

5. Louisburg

6. Andale

7. Labette County

8. Towanda-Circle

9. Clearwater

10. Wamego 3A Girls

1. Cheney

2. Hugoton

3. Sabetha

4. Nemaha Central

5. Goodland

6. Osage City

7. Halstead

8. Phillipsburg

9. Royal Valley

10. Osawatomie 2A Girls

1. Sterling

2. Hillsboro

3. Valley Heights

4. Garden Plain

5. Spearville

6. Elkhart

7. Trego Community

8. Uniontown

9. West Elk

10. Smith Center 1A-Div 1-Girls

1. Olpe

2. Jackson Heights

3. Frankfort

4. Thunder Ridge

5. Burlingame

6. Norwich

7. Lebo

8. Little River

9. Doniphan West

10. Sylvan-Lucas 1A-Div 2- Girls

1. Central Plains

2. Golden Plains

3. Cunningham

4. St. John’s/Tipton

5. Hanover

6. St. Paul

7. Hutch-Central Christian

8. McPherson-

Elyria Christian

9. Wetmore

10. Waverly BOYS RANKINGS 6A Boys

1. OP-Blue Valley-NW

2. OP-Blue Valley North

3. Lawrence

4. Lawrence Free State

5. Haysville – Campus

6. Shawnee Mission South

7. Shawnee Mission East

8. Wichita Heights

9. Wichita Northwest

10. Wichita Southeast 5A Boys

1. Hays

2. Salina South

3. Maize

4. Andover

5. De Soto

6. Bishop Carroll

7. Topeka West

8. Basehor-Linwood

9. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

10. Valley Center 4A Boys

1. Bishop Miege

2. Buhler

3. Louisburg

4. Rose Hill

5. Mulvane

6. Augusta

7. Tonganoxie

8. Iola

9. Parsons

10. Wamego 3A Boys

1. Lakin

2. Cheney

3. Hesston

4. Rock Creek

5. Hugoton

6. Galena

7. Hoisington

8. Royal Valley

9. St. Mary’s

10. Wichita Trinity 2A Boys

1. Hoxie

2. Erie

3. Berean Academy

4. Hillsboro

5. Garden Plain

6. Belle Plaine

7. Salina-Sacred Heart

8. Sterling

9. Valley Falls

10. Jefferson County North 1A-Div 1Boys

1. Little River

2. South Gray

3. Olpe

4. Clifton-Clyde

5. Meade

6. Lebo

7. Madison-Hamilton

8. Sylvan-Lucas

9. Wichita Classic School

10. Frankfort 1A-Div 2-Boys

1. Attica

2. Hanover

3. Cheylin

4. St. Francis

5. Peabody-Burns

6. McPherson – Elyria

Christian

7. Natoma

8. Logan – Palco

9. Northern Valley

10. Wheatland – Grinnell

