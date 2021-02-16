Four Area Teams Ranked in Latest KBCA Rankings

GIRLS RANKINGS
6A Girls
1. Topeka High
2. Shawnee Mission Northwest
3. Washburn Rural
4. Shawnee Mission West
5. Dodge City
6. Blue Valley North
7. Derby
8. Olathe North
9. Wichita Heights
10. Blue Valley
5A Girls
1. Andover Central
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Maize
4. Lansing
5. Wichita-Bishop Carroll
6. Salina Central
7. Goddard Eisenhower
8. Pittsburg
9. Maize South
10. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. Clay Center
3. McPherson
4. Nickerson
5. Louisburg
6. Andale
7. Labette County
8. Towanda-Circle
9. Clearwater
10. Wamego
3A Girls
1. Cheney
2. Hugoton
3. Sabetha
4. Nemaha Central
5. Goodland
6. Osage City
7. Halstead
8. Phillipsburg
9. Royal Valley
10. Osawatomie
2A Girls
1. Sterling
2. Hillsboro
3. Valley Heights
4. Garden Plain
5. Spearville
6. Elkhart
7. Trego Community
8. Uniontown
9. West Elk
10. Smith Center
1A-Div 1-Girls
1. Olpe
2. Jackson Heights
3. Frankfort
4. Thunder Ridge
5. Burlingame
6. Norwich
7. Lebo
8. Little River
9. Doniphan West
10. Sylvan-Lucas
1A-Div 2- Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Golden Plains
3. Cunningham
4. St. John’s/Tipton
5. Hanover
6. St. Paul
7. Hutch-Central Christian
8. McPherson-
Elyria Christian
9. Wetmore
10. Waverly
BOYS RANKINGS
6A Boys
1. OP-Blue Valley-NW
2. OP-Blue Valley North
3. Lawrence
4. Lawrence Free State
5. Haysville – Campus
6. Shawnee Mission South
7. Shawnee Mission East
8. Wichita Heights
9. Wichita Northwest
10. Wichita Southeast
5A Boys
1. Hays
2. Salina South
3. Maize
4. Andover
5. De Soto
6. Bishop Carroll
7. Topeka West
8. Basehor-Linwood
9. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
10. Valley Center
4A Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. Buhler
3. Louisburg
4. Rose Hill
5. Mulvane
6. Augusta
7. Tonganoxie
8. Iola
9. Parsons
10. Wamego
3A Boys
1. Lakin
2. Cheney
3. Hesston
4. Rock Creek
5. Hugoton
6. Galena
7. Hoisington
8. Royal Valley
9. St. Mary’s
10. Wichita Trinity
2A Boys
1. Hoxie
2. Erie
3. Berean Academy
4. Hillsboro
5. Garden Plain
6. Belle Plaine
7. Salina-Sacred Heart
8. Sterling
9. Valley Falls
10. Jefferson County North
1A-Div 1Boys
1. Little River
2. South Gray
3. Olpe
4. Clifton-Clyde
5. Meade
6. Lebo
7. Madison-Hamilton
8. Sylvan-Lucas
9. Wichita Classic School
10. Frankfort
1A-Div 2-Boys
1. Attica
2. Hanover
3. Cheylin
4. St. Francis
5. Peabody-Burns
6. McPherson – Elyria
Christian
7. Natoma
8. Logan – Palco
9. Northern Valley
10. Wheatland – Grinnell