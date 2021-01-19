Four Area Teams Appear in Latest KBCA Rankings

GIRLS RANKINGS
6A Girls
1. Topeka High
2. Shawnee Mission NW
3. Shawnee Mission West
4. Dodge City
5. Washburn Rural
6. Olathe North
7. Derby
8. Wichita Heights
9. Blue Valley
10. Blue Valley North
5A Girls
1. Andover Central
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Maize
4. Salina Central
5. Lansing
6. Pittsburg
7. KC – Piper
8. Goddard Eisenhower
9. Bishop Carroll
10. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. Nickerson
3. Clay Center
4. McPherson
5. Louisburg
6. Labette County
7. Andale
8. Circle
9. Clearwater
10. Wellington
3A Girls
1. Cheney
2. Halstead
3. Nemaha Central
4. Phillipsburg
5. Hugoton
6. Sabetha
7. Osage City
8. Goodland
9. Hays – Thomas More Prep
10. Eureka
2A Girls
1. Sterling
2. Spearville
3. Garden Plain
4. Valley Heights
5. Trego Community
6. West Elk
7. Erie
8. Northern Heights
9. Elkhart
10. Moundridge
1A Division l Girls
1. Olpe
2. Norwich
3. Burlingame
4. Pretty Prairie
5. Lebo
6. Osborne
7. Holton-Jackson Heights
8. Quinter
9. Sylvan-Lucas
10. Montezuma-South Gray
1A Division ll Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Hanover
3. Golden Plains
4. Cunningham
5. Beloit/St. John’s-Tipton
6. Hutchinson-Central
Christian
7. McPherson-Elyria Christian
8. Waverly
9. Wetmore
10. St. Paul
BOYS RANKINGS
6A Boys
1. Blue Valley Northwest
2. Lawrence
3. Blue Valley North
4. Haysville – Campus
5. Lawrence Free State
6. Olathe South
7. Shawnee Mission South
8. Wichita Northwest
9. Washburn Rural
10. Shawnee Mission NW
5A Boys
1. Hays
2. Topeka West
3. Salina South
4. Maize
5. Andover
6. De Soto
7. Valley Center
8. Bishop Carroll
9. Basehor-Linwood
10. Lansing
4A Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. Mulvane
3. Buhler
4. Augusta
5. Louisburg
6. Parsons
7. McPherson
8. Tonganoxie
9. Wamego
10. Rose Hill
3A Boys
1. Hesston
2. Wichita Collegiate
3. Lakin
4. Cheney
5. St. Mary’s
6. Royal Valley
7. Haven
8. Rock Creek
9. Hoisington
10. Holcomb
2A Boys
1. Hoxie
2. Lyndon
3. Erie
4. Berean Academy
5. Sterling
6. Hillsboro
7. Hutchinson-Trinity
8. Garden Plain
9. Belle Plaine
10. Ellis
1A Division l Boys
1. Little River
2. Montezuma-South Gray
3. Olpe
4. Lebo
5. Meade
6. Clifton-Clyde
7. Centralia
8. Macksville
9. Sylvan-Lucas
10. Osborne
1A Division ll Boys
1. Attica
2. Cheylin
3. Hanover
4. St. Francis
5. Natoma
6. Peabody-Burns
7. Logan-Palco
8. Wheatland-Grinnell
9. Axtell
10. Western Plains/Healy