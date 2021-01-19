Four Area Teams Appear in Latest KBCA Rankings

KBCA Release January 19, 2021

GIRLS RANKINGS 6A Girls

1. Topeka High

2. Shawnee Mission NW

3. Shawnee Mission West

4. Dodge City

5. Washburn Rural

6. Olathe North

7. Derby

8. Wichita Heights

9. Blue Valley

10. Blue Valley North 5A Girls

1. Andover Central

2. St. Thomas Aquinas

3. Maize

4. Salina Central

5. Lansing

6. Pittsburg

7. KC – Piper

8. Goddard Eisenhower

9. Bishop Carroll

10. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 4A Girls

1. Bishop Miege

2. Nickerson

3. Clay Center

4. McPherson

5. Louisburg

6. Labette County

7. Andale

8. Circle

9. Clearwater

10. Wellington 3A Girls

1. Cheney

2. Halstead

3. Nemaha Central

4. Phillipsburg

5. Hugoton

6. Sabetha

7. Osage City

8. Goodland

9. Hays – Thomas More Prep

10. Eureka 2A Girls

1. Sterling

2. Spearville

3. Garden Plain

4. Valley Heights

5. Trego Community

6. West Elk

7. Erie

8. Northern Heights

9. Elkhart

10. Moundridge 1A Division l Girls

1. Olpe

2. Norwich

3. Burlingame

4. Pretty Prairie

5. Lebo

6. Osborne

7. Holton-Jackson Heights

8. Quinter

9. Sylvan-Lucas

10. Montezuma-South Gray 1A Division ll Girls

1. Central Plains

2. Hanover

3. Golden Plains

4. Cunningham

5. Beloit/St. John’s-Tipton

6. Hutchinson-Central

Christian

7. McPherson-Elyria Christian

8. Waverly

9. Wetmore

10. St. Paul BOYS RANKINGS 6A Boys

1. Blue Valley Northwest

2. Lawrence

3. Blue Valley North

4. Haysville – Campus

5. Lawrence Free State

6. Olathe South

7. Shawnee Mission South

8. Wichita Northwest

9. Washburn Rural

10. Shawnee Mission NW 5A Boys

1. Hays

2. Topeka West

3. Salina South

4. Maize

5. Andover

6. De Soto

7. Valley Center

8. Bishop Carroll

9. Basehor-Linwood

10. Lansing 4A Boys

1. Bishop Miege

2. Mulvane

3. Buhler

4. Augusta

5. Louisburg

6. Parsons

7. McPherson

8. Tonganoxie

9. Wamego

10. Rose Hill 3A Boys

1. Hesston

2. Wichita Collegiate

3. Lakin

4. Cheney

5. St. Mary’s

6. Royal Valley

7. Haven

8. Rock Creek

9. Hoisington

10. Holcomb 2A Boys

1. Hoxie

2. Lyndon

3. Erie

4. Berean Academy

5. Sterling

6. Hillsboro

7. Hutchinson-Trinity

8. Garden Plain

9. Belle Plaine

10. Ellis 1A Division l Boys

1. Little River

2. Montezuma-South Gray

3. Olpe

4. Lebo

5. Meade

6. Clifton-Clyde

7. Centralia

8. Macksville

9. Sylvan-Lucas

10. Osborne 1A Division ll Boys

1. Attica

2. Cheylin

3. Hanover

4. St. Francis

5. Natoma

6. Peabody-Burns

7. Logan-Palco

8. Wheatland-Grinnell

9. Axtell

10. Western Plains/Healy

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.