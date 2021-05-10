Four Area Players Selected for KVA All-Star Match

May 10, 2021, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2021 All Star squads. The annual All Star match will be held this year on June 5, 2021, at Lee Arena on the Washburn University campus. Match time will be 5:30 pm.

The players selected are first nominated by their high school coaches (who must be KVA members), and then recommended by committee to fill the squads. Based on achievements, positions, classifications, collegiate plans and availability the squads are determined and divided into two teams which should provide for a very competitive match.

This year’s participants are:

BLUE TEAM

Ashley Lovett – St. James HS

Logan Dodge – Liberal HS

Marah Zenner – Newton HS

Samantha Dark – Attica HS

Carley Spachman – Spring Hill HS

Ryenne Cunningham – Central Plains HS

Aubriawna Franklin – Smoky Valley HS

Millie Stockard – St. Marys-Colgan HS

Olivia Lovett – St. James HS

Baylee Miller – Maize HS

Jaylyn Stevenson – Spring Hill HS

Reagan Osterhaus – Wetmore HS

Darby Weidl – Ottawa HS

BLUE COACHES:

Angie Brumbaough – Goodland

Lisa Crites – Central Plains

Shelly Duvall – Great Bend

RED TEAM

Brooke Stonestreet – DeSoto HS

Lauren McClure – Blue Valley North HS

McKinley Johnson – Smoky Valley HS

Mariah Janda – Salina South HS

Alli Frank – Spring Hill HS

Jessica Saunders – Hillsboro HS

Erin Deters – Sabetha HS

Katie Berg – McPherson HS

Alli Puetz – Garden Plain HS

Kenzie Cooper – Wamego HS

Torrance Lovesee – Bluestem HS

Mallorie Koehn – Maize HS

RED COACHES:

Shelly Nibarger – Circle HS

Trista Bailey – Garden City HS

Tracy Capoun – Wabaunsee HS