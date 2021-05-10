Four Area Players Selected for KVA All-Star Match

May 10, 2021, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2021 All Star squads. The annual All Star match will be held this year on June 5, 2021, at Lee Arena on the Washburn University campus. Match time will be 5:30 pm.
The players selected are first nominated by their high school coaches (who must be KVA members), and then recommended by committee to fill the squads. Based on achievements, positions, classifications, collegiate plans and availability the squads are determined and divided into two teams which should provide for a very competitive match.
This year’s participants are:
BLUE TEAM
Ashley Lovett – St. James HS
Logan Dodge – Liberal HS
Marah Zenner – Newton HS
Samantha Dark – Attica HS
Carley Spachman – Spring Hill HS
Ryenne Cunningham – Central Plains HS
Aubriawna Franklin – Smoky Valley HS
Millie Stockard – St. Marys-Colgan HS
Olivia Lovett – St. James HS
Baylee Miller – Maize HS
Jaylyn Stevenson – Spring Hill HS
Reagan Osterhaus – Wetmore HS
Darby Weidl – Ottawa HS
BLUE COACHES:
Angie Brumbaough – Goodland
Lisa Crites – Central Plains
Shelly Duvall – Great Bend
RED TEAM
Brooke Stonestreet – DeSoto HS
Lauren McClure – Blue Valley North HS
McKinley Johnson – Smoky Valley HS
Mariah Janda – Salina South HS
Alli Frank – Spring Hill HS
Jessica Saunders – Hillsboro HS
Erin Deters – Sabetha HS
Katie Berg – McPherson HS
Alli Puetz – Garden Plain HS
Kenzie Cooper – Wamego HS
Torrance Lovesee – Bluestem HS
Mallorie Koehn – Maize HS
RED COACHES:
Shelly Nibarger – Circle HS
Trista Bailey – Garden City HS
Tracy Capoun – Wabaunsee HS