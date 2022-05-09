Salina, KS

Fountain Damaged at Kansas Wesleyan

KSAL StaffMay 9, 2022

A supposed prank at Kansas Wesleyan University has led to some costly damage.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Saturday at 3:40 a.m., video surveillance footage at the university shows three males in hoodies dumping soap into a campus fountain.

As security superviors arrived to work the next day, the case was reported to police.

The damage to the fountain amounts to around $2,000. Forrester said that includes the need to now drain the fountain and powerwash it, as well as replacing some sand. A replacement of the pump is also possible.

