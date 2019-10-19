Foundation to Celebrate 20th Anniversary

An organization whose mission is to “build permanent endowment funds and meet charitable community needs” is preparing to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The Greater Salina Community Foundation invites the community to its 20th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, November 8th, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 638 Francis St., Salina.

The evening will kick off with a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by brief remarks and a commemorative video at 6 p.m. Guests will be treated to live music by local musician Sadie Ward, hors d’oeuvres by Relish, an open beer and wine bar, and work by artists from SPARK Artist Resource Exchange. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased online at www.gscf.org/20years or by calling the foundation office at 785-823-1800.

The foundation was established in 1999 by a committed group of individuals who wanted to create a vehicle that would promote endowment building in the Salina community. The group recruited a board of directors who donated the funds and time to complete the paperwork to create the nonprofit corporation. A founding donor campaign was initiated and completed within the first year. Board members secured $2.9 million in gifts and pledges from more than 100 donors to form an administrative endowment for Foundation operations. In 2000, the foundation’s first executive director was hired and served in the role until 2015. Today, the foundation has grown to 9 staff members in the Salina office, one in the Russell office, and one in Hays.

The foundation has grown to become the largest community foundation in the state, serving Saline County and 15 other counties in North Central Kansas. Over the past 20 years, the organization has granted over $100 million to charity on behalf of its fundholders.

“Thank you to everyone who has made the community foundation such a success! We would not be here without the generosity of our donors, the hard work of our nonprofits, and the support of our professional advisors, all working together to make our community a better place,” said Jessica Martin, president and executive director. “Please join us on November 8 to celebrate the past 20 years and learn how you can impact today and transform tomorrow with the Greater Salina Community Foundation!”