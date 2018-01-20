Foundation Scholarships Available

Students looking to attend college can apply for a wide variety of scholarships through the Greater Salina Community Foundation. The organization is home to many scholarship funds that support area students in their pursuit of higher education. These scholarship funds have been established by many generous donors who value education and leave a lasting legacy.

Online applications are currently being accepted through March 1st.

Scholarships are available for graduating high school seniors, undergraduates, graduate, medical and professional school students, and nontraditional students who are attending community colleges, four-year universities, career/technical schools, graduate, medical, or professional schools in the United States.

All applications must be submitted through their online system and students will be asked to take a short eligibility quiz that will produce a list of scholarships in which they are eligible to apply. Click on the “Apply for a Scholarship” button on the right sidebar and follow the step by step tutorial.

